Pharmacy student crushed to death at Rameshwar Chowk

Pune: A 20-year-old second-year pharmacy student lost his life after he was crushed under the tyre of a dumper near Rameshwar Chowk in Pune. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Dadabhau Dhoke of Hadapsar, and the incident occurred at around 9:30 am on Tuesday. 20-year-old pharmacy student lost his life after he was crushed under the tyre of a dumper near Rameshwar Chowk in Pune. (HT)

The driver of the dumper, Kamlesh Kailas Mahanto (28) from Jharkhand, has been taken into police custody. According to the police, Mahanto drove the truck in the city limits despite a ban on heavy vehicles during the daytime. The driver claimed he lost his way while following a map on his mobile.

Officers from the Faraskhana police station said Dhoke was riding a bike parallel to the truck. A motorcycle coming from the wrong side forced Dhoke to apply brakes. Given the slippery roads due to the rainfall, Dhoke lost control of his bike, and was crushed under the dumper and died on the spot.

Assistant inspector Manoj Abhang said, “Ride was not wearing a helmet, and the accident happened due to the sudden entry of the motorcycle on the wrong side. We have arrested the dumper driver.”’

Dadasaheb Chudappa, senior Inspector, Faraskhana police station said, “Dhoke was on his way to offer prayers at Dagdusheth Ganpati. We are analysing CCTV footages to ascertain the identity of the motorcycle rider who entered on the wrong side.’’

A video of another accident went viral on social media, wherein a motorcycle rider lost both his legs after being hit by a dumper. The accident was reported on January 4 at around 11:30 am at Golf Course Chowk.

Police said the biker was headed towards Yerawada. He collided with the dumper heading towards Ambedkar Road.