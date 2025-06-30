Photos, flags of Iran leader spark tensions in Pune’s Loni Kalbhor area, later removed

A controversy erupted in the Loni Kalbhor area on the outskirts of Pune after Iranian national flags and flex banners featuring the image of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were displayed publicly. The incident came to light on Sunday and triggered objections from local right-wing groups, prompting swift action from the Pune Police. According to police, the banners and flags were allegedly put up by a group of Iranian nationals residing in Kadam Wak Wasti. (HT Photo)

Tensions rose after some local residents and activists associated with the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal noticed the display. They alerted authorities, demanding immediate removal of the flex banners and flags.

Local police teams promptly reached the spot and began the process of taking down the displayed materials.

“During the investigation, it was found that no permission from the local body was taken before installing Iranian leader flex in the locality. Hence with the help of gram panchayat officers, we have removed it,” said an officer from Loni Kalbhor police station.

“We have removed the banners and flags. The matter is being investigated. We are verifying the involvement of foreign nationals and will take necessary legal action if required,” said another police official.

As of now, no formal complaint has been registered, but authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent any untoward incident.