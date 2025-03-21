Phursungi residents remove encroachments voluntarily

In a rare show of cooperation, residents of Phursungi have begun demolishing parts of their own properties to facilitate the long-delayed road widening project on the Alandi-to-Pandharpur Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Route (NH-965). Authorities had issued notices asking residents to clear structures obstructing the Alandi to Pandharpur Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi road widening project. (HT PHOTO)

With work finally underway, many locals have opted to remove encroachments themselves rather than have government machinery do it, fearing extensive damage to their structures.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), along with other agencies, is overseeing the expansion of the stretch between Dive Ghat and Phursungi. The four-lane widening project had been stuck for over a decade, particularly on the Hadapsar-Saswad route, where the Tukaidarshan-Phursungi to Dive Ghat section has witnessed hundreds of accidents, severe congestion, and frustration among commuters.

Authorities had issued notices asking residents to clear structures obstructing the project, and many complied, recognizing the urgent need for safer roads.

A decade ago, union transport minister Nitin Gadkari announced the project, and while work progressed on the Saswad-Pandharpur section, delays in land acquisition kept the Phursungi-Dive Ghat stretch stalled. Now, with land acquisition complete and compensation disbursed, residents have begun clearing structures on their own.

Nilesh Jadhav, a resident of Phursungi, said he chose to demolish a portion of his two-storey building that fell within the road expansion zone rather than wait for government bulldozers to do it.

“After years of waiting, the road widening is finally happening. Since my building was coming in the way, I hired a JCB and had the front portion removed myself,” he said.

Another resident, who requested anonymity, said, “My house had encroached slightly onto the road, but since I received fair compensation from the government, he decided to remove it myself for the betterment of future generations.”

Dhananjay Kamthe, a local activist who followed up with officials, said “In the past decade, more than 200 people lost their lives and many others were injured in accidents along this stretch. Potholes and encroachments worsened the situation, making daily commutes a struggle.” With the road widening finally happening, he said, the long-standing traffic woes will soon be resolved.

According to Sanjay Kadam, NHAI Pune project director, the expansion project includes a railway overbridge in Phursungi, underpasses at Wadki Palkhi Talao, Wadki Entrance, and Uruli Devachi entrance, as well as a flyover near SP Infocity.

The plan also features service roads made of concrete and an asphalt-paved main road.

Kadam said, “It was fortunate that local citizens had responded positively to the appeal and were voluntarily removing buildings and structures that fell within the road widening zone.”

The project also includes an elevated flyover in front of SP Infocity, which is expected to significantly improve traffic flow in the area. With work finally in motion, authorities have urged remaining residents to clear encroachments voluntarily to avoid further delays and ensure the smooth execution of the project.