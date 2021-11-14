Home / Cities / Pune News / Physically challenged man killed in Pune godown fire
pune news

Physically challenged man killed in Pune godown fire

According to brigade officials, they received a call around 3 am about the blaze at the godown located in Sade Sataranali area of Hadapsar following which fire tankers were rushed to the spot.
Hadapsar police station official said that the victim used to stay in the godown.
Hadapsar police station official said that the victim used to stay in the godown.
Published on Nov 14, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

A physically challenged person was killed in a fire at a wood godown in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, police said. 

According to brigade officials, they received a call around 3 am about the blaze at the godown located in Sade Sataranali area of Hadapsar following which fire tankers were rushed to the spot. 

The fire was extinguished by 6.30 am, they said. 

"During the cooling process, the charred body of a man, who did not have legs, was found at the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem," an official from Hadapsar police station said. 

The victim used to stay at the godown, he said. 

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out