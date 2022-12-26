Woman going for Christmas celebrations dies in accident on BT Kawade Road

A 22-year-old woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed in an accident on BT Kawade road, Ghorpadi. The deceased has been identified as Venkataprasanna Shrinivas Vipuri.

According to officials, Vipuri was on her to to celebrate Christmas celebrations with friend when she met with an accident.

The victim’s friend who was riding the motorcycle was booked by Wanowrie police on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Wilson Marish Pillay (22), a resident of Mohammed Wadi area.

According to police, at around 12:30 am, when the duo reached Bhairobanala on Solapur road, the motorcycle skidded and the victim collided with a road divider and she sustained major injuries. Locals immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, said police.

Rahul Giramkar, police sub-inspector at Wanowrie police station, said, “We have registered a case against the accused under charges of negligence.”

Sushma Vipuri, sister of the victim, had lodged a complaint at the police station against the accused. In her complaint, she stated that, accused Pillay was riding the motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner.

A case has been registered at Wanowrie police station under Sections 279, 304(c) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.