 Pilot park to promote cactus as green gold crop - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Pilot park to promote cactus as green gold crop

Pilot park to promote cactus as green gold crop

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2024 06:00 AM IST

On the same day, Department of Land Resources secretary Manoj Joshi inaugurated the cactus-based vegan leather plant on this occasion

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Monday inaugurated the first of its kind “Pilot Cactus Park”, at Bharatiya Agro Industries Foundation (BAIF’s) central research station at Urulikanchan near Pune.

Giriraj Singh emphasized that the plant is the future crop of the country. (HT PHOTO)
Giriraj Singh emphasized that the plant is the future crop of the country. (HT PHOTO)

On the same day, Department of Land Resources secretary Manoj Joshi inaugurated the cactus-based vegan leather plant on this occasion.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During his online inauguration of the first batch of vegan leather-based on the objective of promoting cactus-based products for fashion, food, fuel, fertilizer, and fodder from spineless cactus, Giriraj Singh emphasized that the plant is the future crop of the country. He also expressed hope that with the extensive network of BAIF, cactus will be established as an economically viable green gold plant and will spread to various clusters in the country.

Dr Bharat Kakade, president and managing trustee, BAIF, briefed the minister and attendees about various cactus initiatives of BAIF and applications in addition to vegan leather, viz. as fodder for animals in dryland areas, fuel production through biogas fed by cactus, liquid organic fertilizer and food industry applications such as cactus juice, products being developed out of cactus and plans of BAIF for promotion of cactus for the benefit of the communities in different parts of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On