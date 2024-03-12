Pilot park to promote cactus as green gold crop

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Monday inaugurated the first of its kind “Pilot Cactus Park”, at Bharatiya Agro Industries Foundation (BAIF’s) central research station at Urulikanchan near Pune. Giriraj Singh emphasized that the plant is the future crop of the country. (HT PHOTO)

On the same day, Department of Land Resources secretary Manoj Joshi inaugurated the cactus-based vegan leather plant on this occasion.

During his online inauguration of the first batch of vegan leather-based on the objective of promoting cactus-based products for fashion, food, fuel, fertilizer, and fodder from spineless cactus, Giriraj Singh emphasized that the plant is the future crop of the country. He also expressed hope that with the extensive network of BAIF, cactus will be established as an economically viable green gold plant and will spread to various clusters in the country.

Dr Bharat Kakade, president and managing trustee, BAIF, briefed the minister and attendees about various cactus initiatives of BAIF and applications in addition to vegan leather, viz. as fodder for animals in dryland areas, fuel production through biogas fed by cactus, liquid organic fertilizer and food industry applications such as cactus juice, products being developed out of cactus and plans of BAIF for promotion of cactus for the benefit of the communities in different parts of the country.