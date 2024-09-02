Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest money mules from Shrigonda, Daund 

The Cyber Cell of Pimpri Chinchwad Police last week arrested three cash mules who gave their bank account to receive cyber fraud money. Police investigation revealed 38 cybercrime cases against these account holders who allegedly received more than ₹4 crore fraud amount in their account. The accused have been identified as Amar Pharate (38) from Daund, Santosh Pachpute (35) from Shrigonda and Shialesh alias Shailendra Kshirsagar (37) from Manjari Budruk. Accordingly, a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police rushed to Shrigonda and arrested account holders Pharate and Pachpute. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Last month, a case of share market fraud was reported at Dighi police station, wherein the victim lost ₹50.70 lakh after being lured to high returns on investments by the accused. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused received fraud money in various bank accounts, out of which was from Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district.

Accordingly, a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police rushed to Shrigonda and arrested account holders Pharate and Pachpute. During their intonation, it was revealed that the accused duo along with Kshirsagar were involved in this fraud. Police said a search for two other accused involved in this case is underway.

Vishal Hire, ACP (Crime 1) said, “Pharate and Pachpute along with Kshirsagar gave their bank accounts to receive money from victims of cyber fraud cases.’’

Pravin Swami, API said, “The accused knew that their bank accounts were used to receive money in cyber fraud cases. They are part of the chain involved in this cyber fraud. Police are trying to nab others involved in this chain.”

Police said both Pharate and Pachpute worked as money mules. However, Kshirsagar is the connecting link between them and others involved in the crime. Police suspect that this money was sent to other countries and returned to India using the hawala network.

A case has been registered at Dighi police station under sections 318(4), 316(2), 3(5) of the IPC and sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act and further investigation in this case is going on.