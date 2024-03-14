Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest on record criminal for extorting local businessmen

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have apprehended an on-record criminal on Tuesday for his involvement in threatening and extorting local businessmen. The arrested individual, has been identified as Aslam Bashir Mujawar from Chikhali in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The arrest comes as a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to curb extortion and criminal activities in the region.

He was known to have a history of criminal activities, as per police records. He allegedly targeted local businessmen, using intimidation tactics to extort money from them.

As per the complaint filed by Shivaji Unwane he is running men’s wear shop. The accused in February, demanded ₹10,000 and ₹1,000 per month as a protection money.

In second incident, accused approached Deepak Gire, who runs juice centre in Chikhali area and demanded ₹5,000 and ₹3,000 per month as a protection money.

According to police, the suspect’s modus operandi involved issuing threats and demands for monetary payments, creating a sense of fear among the business community in the area. After receiving complaint, after the investigation on Tuesday police registered case and consequently arrested him on the same day.

A case has been registered at Chikhali police station under sections of 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.