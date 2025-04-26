Menu Explore
Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest two in 66.63 lakh cyber fraud linked to Dubai-based network

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 26, 2025 06:16 AM IST

The incident was reported last week and consequently, an arrest was made on Saturday, a day after the case was reported

In a significant breakthrough, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in a 66.63 lakh cyber fraud case connected to a Dubai-based criminal network.

The police said that during investigation of the investment fraud worth ₹6,663,319, they received information that money
The police said that during investigation of the investment fraud worth 6,663,319, they received information that money (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported last week and consequently, an arrest was made on Saturday, a day after the case was reported.

Both the accused, identified as Kamal Bhajan Tejwani from Kolhapur and Narendra Shashram Singh from Rajasthan, were arrested from Kolhapur.

The police said that during investigation of the investment fraud worth 6,663,319, they received information that money

has been received in a private bank account operated from Kolhapur.

Accordingly, a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police rushed to Kolhapur.

The police detained the bank account holder, Sunil Kumar Keswani who had handed over his account to Kamal Tejwani.

