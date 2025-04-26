Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest two in 66.63 lakh cyber fraud linked to Dubai-based network

In a significant breakthrough, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in a ₹66.63 lakh cyber fraud case connected to a Dubai-based criminal network. The police said that during investigation of the investment fraud worth ₹ 6,663,319, they received information that money (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported last week and consequently, an arrest was made on Saturday, a day after the case was reported.

Both the accused, identified as Kamal Bhajan Tejwani from Kolhapur and Narendra Shashram Singh from Rajasthan, were arrested from Kolhapur.

has been received in a private bank account operated from Kolhapur.

Accordingly, a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police rushed to Kolhapur.

The police detained the bank account holder, Sunil Kumar Keswani who had handed over his account to Kamal Tejwani.