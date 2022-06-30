Home / Cities / Pune News / Pimpri-Chinchwad police book booming bikers to curb noise pollution
PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched a drive to book bikers tinkering with original silencer pipes of heavy-duty two-wheelers causing noise pollution in the city
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched a drive to book bikers tinkering with original silencer pipes of heavy-duty two-wheelers causing noise pollution in the city. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 10:38 PM IST
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched a drive to book bikers tinkering with original silencer pipes of heavy-duty two-wheelers causing noise pollution in the city. Around 30 riders have been booked in the last two days.

Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Traffic, said that earlier these bikers were booked under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, but the police have decided to charge them under the Pollution Act (cognisable offence and having provision of six months to one year imprisonment).

Pimpri-Chinchwad police are acting against offenders after receiving public complaints of excessive bike noise. They are booked under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, for violating the 75 dB noise level by replacing original bike silencer pipes and speed driving.

According to Bhoite, police department has received many complaints from residents, including senior citizens, pressing them to launch the drive from Monday.

“Despite awareness on road safety norms, people allow minors to drive such vehicles and reckless driving leads to road mishaps,” Bhoite said.

Sunita Jadhav, 42, who lives with her husband near the busy Pimpri chowk, said, “The decibel level from traffic outside my house is always more than 100dB, above the permissible limit for residential areas. Even after filing several complaints, the traffic police have not taken any action,” she said.

While a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police is placed at prominent roads to nab offenders, officials have appealed to citizens to record videos, take pictures or note down registration details of such vehicles and share it with authorities.

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police department, most of the bikes are illegally modified with broader rear wheels and loud horns. Any modification to bikes requires approval from authorities and attracts punishable action.

