Pimpri-Chinchwad police bust aviation oil racket

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested five individuals for stealing aviation fuel from a tanker near Shantai Hotel in Talegaon Dabhade on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, said officials. As the perpetrators were presented in court, they were remanded in police custody till March 11. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on March 6, and the accused, Mangesh Dabhade (42), Elaihi Saifan Faras (45), Anil Satairam Jaiswal (28), Amol Balasaheb Garade (31), and Parshuram alias Sonya Dhondiba Gaikwad (36), were arrested by Crime Branch unit 4 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. As the perpetrators were presented in court, they were remanded in police custody till March 11.

Police received information about a group of individuals involved in the theft of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from a tanker by bribing a driver near Shantai Hotel at Somatane Phata. Accordingly, a team of police raided the spot and arrested all the accused. Police said landowner Dabhade and his associates Garade, and Gaikwad bribed two truck drivers including Faras and Jaiswal and were caught red-handed while transferring ATF. According to police, the accused were making money by illegally selling ATF in the black market.

During the raid, police seized plastic cans, barrels, and other materials used for the theft of ATF from a truck worth ₹1.59 lakh. According to police, the accused Dabhade is an on-record criminal, and five cases are already registered against him at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

A case has been registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station under IPC sections 379, 285, 511, and 34 and other relevant acts.