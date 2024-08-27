Pimpri-Chinchwad police bust chain snatching racket 

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Saturday busted a major chain-snatching racket, leading to the arrest of two individuals. During the operation, police seized 120-gram gold ornaments valued at approximately ₹9 lakh. According to Doiphode, police solved at least eight chain-snatching cases reported at Nigdi, Chinchwad, Chikhali, MIDC Bhosari, Chakan and Swargate police stations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Sadik Shamal Khan Irani (34) from Shrirampur, Ahmednagar and Nargis Japhar Irani (45) from Irani Wasti in Shivajinagar. Police said Sadik is an on-record criminal and has 19 chain-snatching cases against him.

Sandeep Doiphode, DCP (crime) Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “As per information, we laid a trap and detained two suspects. During interrogation, they confessed to their crime. ‘’

While elaborating on modus operandi, police said the accused used stolen motorcycles, motorcycles without number plates, and used a helmet to hide their identity. The arrested suspects are now in custody as the investigation continues, with police working to identify and apprehend any additional members of the criminal network.