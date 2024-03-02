Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate gets 15-acre land in Wakad

Five years after its inception the state government on Thursday allotted 15 acres of land in Wakad to Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. The Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate was established on August 15, 2018, and since then it has been functioning without any independent land or building. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The allotted land is owned by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and will be handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police at a ready reckoner rate, said officials.

“The commissionerate office at the current location is not enough to accommodate all the departments and handle the functioning of the department. The allotted land parcel is located in the centre of the twin city of Pimpri Chinchwad and will be convenient in terms of administration and for citizens. A well-equipped infrastructure will soon be established for the office on this land,” said, the officials in their statement.

A senior officer from the commissionerate requesting anonymity, said, “This is the first independent piece of land allotted to the office and several other request proposals for space are pending. In the past requests were made by the commissionerate for land or space in five places for police headquarters, zonal offices and residences.”

The Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate was established on August 15, 2018, and since then it has been functioning without any independent land or building.

The commissionerate is currently functioning from a school building owned by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the police department is paying rent to the civic body for the accommodation.

As per the officials, the department has been regularly following up with the government for allotment of space for offices, residences and grounds for the department.

A proposal sent to the state government for allotment of eight acres of land in Chikhali is pending. Following a protest from Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple trust the decision to give land to commissionerate in Dehu Road was dropped.

“Besides, we have also demanded an additional 30 to 50 acres of land to set up our headquarters for which two to three locations have been already suggested to the government. We do not have a dedicated ground for our commissionerate due to which we have to use the SRPF’s ground in Ramtekadi for any event,” officials said.