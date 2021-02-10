Pimpri-Chinchwad police solve pending 2018 murder case

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have solved a case of murder pending since August 2018.

The breakthrough came while the police were looking for an accused in a case of vehicle theft.

The murder victim, a video panchanama of whom was performed in August 2018, was identified as Sahdev Maruti Solanki (35).

Two of the five men involved in the murder case were already in jail in another case of attempted murder, while the police arrested two others, identified as Shankar Bhrahmadev Shinde (27), a resident of Milindnagar; and Ravi Ashok More (27), a resident of Otascheme in Nigdi.

Azad Mullani, a resident of Morevasti in Pimpri is yet to be arrested.

The two men who are in jail in another, unrelated, case were identified as Amol Basavraj Vale and Rajya, alias Meghraj Sangay Vale, both residents of Milindnagar.

Shinde and More were remanded to police custody, while the police are looking for Mullani, according to senior police inspector Kishore Mhasawade of Shirgaon police outpost under Talegain Dabhade police station jurisdiction.

The arrests were made based on information gathered by havaldar Shivanand Swamy of Unit 2 of Pimpri- Chinchwad police crime branch.

“Our havaldar Swamy found from informants that some people who had killed a man in 2018 were roaming around. The victim was given lot of alcohol to drink in a car and was strangled with a nylon rope by one of these men. The body was thrown into a flowing river with rocks tied to it. They kept the body in the car in a secluded spot through the day and dropped it in the river at night time. A few days later, the body was found and identified and an ADR was registered, but the killers were not found until now,” said senior police inspector Shailesh Gaikwad of unit 2 of Pimpri- Chinchwad police crime branch.

The deceased man had been in jail in a murder case along with Mullani. When he came out, he had started extorting and snatching money from people, including the accused, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the five at the Talegaon Dabhade police station.