Pimpri-Chinchwad reports 24 dengue cases in July

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 24 cases of dengue and 55 suspected cases of chikungunya in July, as per data. The vector for dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus is the same, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes which can also spread yellow fever. It lays eggs in clean water and has adapted to breed among human dwellings. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the officials, the recent erratic rains have resulted in the accumulation and stagnation of water in both artificial and natural sources in residential areas making favourable conditions for mosquito breeding which has led to a spike in the cases.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of PCMC, said, the risk of mosquito breeding increases if the citizens don’t take preventive measures at the community level.

“To combat this PCMC has launched a new campaign named ‘BEAT Dengue’ aimed at eradicating dengue cases,” he said.

Dr Gophane said that under the campaign everyday surveillance and containment activities are carried out in different establishments and residential areas.

“Today surveillance and activity were conducted in all PCMC-run hospitals. A day earlier it was done in the house of all PCMC staff and their neighbourhood. All suspected samples are sent for testing to the YCM Hospital laboratory,” he said.

PCMC this year (till July 22) has reported as many as 3,357 suspected and 27 confirmed cases of dengue; 98 suspected cases of chikungunya and four cases of malaria.

The civic body in July has collected ₹5.07 has administrative charges from people found facilitating mosquito breeding, said officials.