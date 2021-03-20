IND USA
Pimpri-Chinchwad reports over 1,000 cases for four days in a row

PUNE Pimpri-Chinchwad has been reporting more than 1,000 Covid cases daily from the last four days, according to the state health department
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:04 PM IST

PUNE Pimpri-Chinchwad has been reporting more than 1,000 Covid cases daily from the last four days, according to the state health department.

On Saturday, 1,431 people tested positive for the virus in the twin cities while 11 deaths were reported.

On March 17, as many as 1,248 cases were reported, on March 18, 1,296 cases were reported while on March 19 as many as 1,326 cases were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The positivity rate which was 17 per cent till March 13 has increased to 24 per cent as of March 20, said, officials.

“Since the last few days, the positivity rate is fluctuating between 22 to 24 per cent. We are ready with excess bed facilities if the need arises,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

Currently, Pimpri-Chinchwad is conducting over 5,000 tests every day and administration has also increased contact tracing. “We have increased contact tracing and at least 1,000 people are being tested daily,” added Salve.

As most of the patients having mild symptoms, 70 per cent of Covid positive people are under home isolation.

“People who asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are opting for home isolation. The number of serious patients is fewer,” he said.

As of March 21, there are 10,229 positive patients in the twin cities, out of which 7,671 are home quarantined while 2,558 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The administration is keeping a strict watch on the people who are under home isolation and PCMC have kept their officials in the respective area to keep track of their movement.

“Before allowing patients to isolate themselves at home, we are making sure patients understand what protocols they need to follow. Even if symptoms are mild we are not allowing them to come out of their homes,” said, Dr Laxman Gophane, assistant health medical officer, PCMC.

Currently, most cases in PCMC are seen between the age group of 22-39. “In this age group immunity level is higher as compared to other age groups. They are recovering fast, but at the same time youth should restrict unnecessary movements across the city which is one of the reasons for the increase in cases,” added Gophane.

PCMC tracker

No of testing per day: 5000+

Major containment zone: 182

Micro containment zone: 845

Covid cases and deaths

Date; Covid positive; deaths

March 20 ;1,431;11

March 19; 1,326; 6

March 18; 1,296; 9

March 17; 1,248; 5

March 16; 894; 5

March 15; 728; 4

March 14; 845; 5

