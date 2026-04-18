Pune: Noting the rising demand for electricity in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, minister of state for energy, Meghna Bordikar directed power utilities on Friday to prepare a comprehensive long-term plan for the region’s power infrastructure. Plan for rising electricity demand, Maha energy minister tells power agencies

At a review meeting held at Prakash Bhavan in Ganeshkhind, Bordikar instructed officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited to coordinate with municipal corporations while planning new substations and power networks.

She also asked the officials to seek support from local MLAs to acquire land for new substations, ensuring quick resolution of land-related issues. The MLAs present in the meeting assured the minister of their cooperation. Several local issues were also discussed, including setting up a new office at Mamurdi, addressing power infrastructure needs in Wadgaon Sheri and Wagholi, and converting overhead lines into underground cables in slum areas for safety.

Besides public representatives, senior officials from power utilities and civic bodies attended the meeting and reviewed key electricity-related issues in both cities. A major concern raised was the high cost of underground power cabling. Officials pointed out that road digging charges are nearly four times higher than the actual cost of laying underground cables, leading to delays and limited progress in such projects.

Currently, Pimpri-Chinchwad charges a nominal ₹100 per metre for road digging, with a condition to restore roads after work. Officials suggested that Pune Municipal Corporation adopt a similar policy.

With over 30 lakh electricity consumers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the load on power infrastructure has increased significantly. Overloaded power lines are leading to frequent faults. To address this, Mahavitaran proposed creating dedicated underground ducts along roads, which would allow quick repairs and replacement of cables during breakdowns. The MLAs supported the proposal, calling it essential for smart city development.

The minister directed agencies to speed up ongoing projects and asked civic bodies to reserve space for substations and feeder pillars when approving new construction projects. She suggested framing clear rules for such reservations and forming committees to resolve local issues without delay.