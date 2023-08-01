PM Modi Pune Visit Live Updates: Modi to reach by 11am; schools, colleges to remain shut
PM Modi Pune Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate not just two sections of Metro Rail during his visit to Pune but also the waste-to-energy plant under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and hand over 1,280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). PM Modi will arrive in Pune on August 1 at 11 am and will perform pooja at Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir at 11.45 am.
Due to PM Modi's visit some schools and colleges located in Peth areas have decided to remain shut while others have announced online classes anticipating traffic, road closures and security measures. School administrations stated that they have not received clear instructions from district administration on whether to give a holiday. However, students and parents have been asked to not visit the campus.
A security detail of over 5,000 personnel and officers including Maharashtra’s elite Force One anti-terror commandos has been put in place for Modi's visit. The Pune city police issued prohibitory orders from July 30 to August 2. A ban on the use of drones for video shooting has been announced by police in addition to the closure of several arterial roads and traffic junctions in the city.
- Aug 01, 2023 08:56 AM IST
PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday visit Maharashtra’s Pune city where he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects and also receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.
After his arrival, Modi will perform ‘darshan and pooja’ at Dagdusheth Mandir. At 11.45 am, he will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak, as per a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary, it said.
(PTI)
- Aug 01, 2023 08:44 AM IST
- Aug 01, 2023 08:29 AM IST
- Aug 01, 2023 07:59 AM IST
Besides Metro; PM to inaugurate energy plant, handover PMAY houses
During his visit to Pune on August 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate not just two sections of Metro Rail but also the waste-to-energy plant under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and hand over 1,280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The plant has been developed at a cost of ₹300 crore. The plant can convert 700 metric tonnes of dry waste into electricity daily. It will use about 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to generate power which will be used for other PCMC projects. The plant will help us save ₹20 crore annually.”