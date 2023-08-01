Home / Cities / Pune News / PM Modi Pune Visit Live Updates: Modi to reach by 11am; schools, colleges to remain shut
PM Modi Pune Visit Live Updates: Modi to reach by 11am; schools, colleges to remain shut

Aug 01, 2023 08:56 AM IST
PM Modi Pune Visit Live Updates: PM Modi will arrive in Pune on August 1 at 11 am and will perform pooja at Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir at 11.45 am

PM Modi Pune Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate not just two sections of Metro Rail during his visit to Pune but also the waste-to-energy plant under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and hand over 1,280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). PM Modi will arrive in Pune on August 1 at 11 am and will perform pooja at Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir at 11.45 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AFP)

Due to PM Modi's visit some schools and colleges located in Peth areas have decided to remain shut while others have announced online classes anticipating traffic, road closures and security measures. School administrations stated that they have not received clear instructions from district administration on whether to give a holiday. However, students and parents have been asked to not visit the campus.

A security detail of over 5,000 personnel and officers including Maharashtra’s elite Force One anti-terror commandos has been put in place for Modi's visit. The Pune city police issued prohibitory orders from July 30 to August 2. A ban on the use of drones for video shooting has been announced by police in addition to the closure of several arterial roads and traffic junctions in the city.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 01, 2023 08:56 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday visit Maharashtra’s Pune city where he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects and also receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. 

    After his arrival, Modi will perform ‘darshan and pooja’ at Dagdusheth Mandir. At 11.45 am, he will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak, as per a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). 

    The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary, it said.

    (PTI)

  • Aug 01, 2023 08:44 AM IST

    PM Modi in Pune: Schools, colleges announce closure; online classes

    With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the city on Tuesday, some schools and colleges located in Peth areas have decided to remain shut while others have announced online classes anticipating traffic, road closures and security measures.

    School administrations stated that they have not received clear instructions from district administration on whether to give a holiday. However, students and parents have been asked to not visit the campus. Certain schools have not made a closure announcement leaving parents confused about sending their wards to school on Tuesday.

    The prime minister is scheduled to visit Dagdusheth Temple in Budhwar Peth, SP College on Tilak Road and Police Ground in Shivajinagar. With security and traffic restrictions from 6 am to 3 pm, schools and colleges located at Tilak Road, Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road have announced closure as students are likely to experience massive traffic jams, said officials.

    Read Here.

  • Aug 01, 2023 08:29 AM IST

    5,000 security personnel, drone ban and road closures for PM Modi’s visit to Pune

    For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune on Tuesday, a security detail of over 5,000 personnel and officers including Maharashtra’s elite Force One anti-terror commandos has been put in place. The Pune city police issued prohibitory orders from July 30 to August 2. A ban on the use of drones for video shooting has been announced by police in addition to the closure of several arterial roads and traffic junctions in the city.

    As per the order, any individual, or organisation, found to be violating norms prescribed by the police will have to face action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A special protection will also be on the ground as part of the security detail and local police entities have been asked to provide an additional layer of security. They will focus on securing venues and routes through which the prime minister’s convoy will pass, said officials.

    Read Here.

  • Aug 01, 2023 07:59 AM IST

    Besides Metro; PM to inaugurate energy plant, handover PMAY houses

    During his visit to Pune on August 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate not just two sections of Metro Rail but also the waste-to-energy plant under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and hand over 1,280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

    PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The plant has been developed at a cost of 300 crore. The plant can convert 700 metric tonnes of dry waste into electricity daily. It will use about 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to generate power which will be used for other PCMC projects. The plant will help us save 20 crore annually.”

    Read Here.

