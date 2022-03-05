PM Modi to visit Pune to flag off Metro Rail project on March 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pune on March 6 to inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project worth more than ₹11,400 crore.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

At around 11 am, Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The statue is made up of 1,850 kg gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

Prime Minister will inaugurate Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 am. This project is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. The Foundation Stone of the project had been laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune Metro Rail Project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than ₹11,400 crore. He will also inaugurate and inspect the Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects.

Rejuvenation will be done in a 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than ₹1,080 crores. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc.

Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of "One City One Operator" at a cost of over ₹1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD. Prime Minister will also launch 100 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the R.K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune. The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the Museum. After this, at around 1:45 pm, the Prime Minister will kickstart the Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University.