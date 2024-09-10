 PM to launch Pune-Nagpur Vande Bharat train on Sept 15 - Hindustan Times
PM to launch Pune-Nagpur Vande Bharat train on Sept 15

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Sep 10, 2024 07:44 AM IST

According to the railways officials, it will be for the first time that 10 Vande Bharat trains will be inaugurated at one time

In a boost to inter-city connectivity, Pune-Nagpur will be one of the 10 Vande Bharat express trains Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch at an event at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on September 15.

In a boost to inter-city connectivity, Pune-Nagpur will be one of the 10 Vande Bharat express trains Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch at an event at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on September 15. (HT PHOTO)
In a boost to inter-city connectivity, Pune-Nagpur will be one of the 10 Vande Bharat express trains Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch at an event at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on September 15. (HT PHOTO)

According to the railways officials, it will be for the first time that 10 Vande Bharat trains will be inaugurated at one time.

“I work at an IT firm in Pune and my hometown is Nagpur. My home travel by train used to depend on ticket availability. Introduction of Vande Bharat will ease the reservation rush and reduce travel time,” said Amit Gadre.

Another passenger Kedar Mahangale said, “Pune-Nagpur trains are most of the time packed and tickets have to be booked in advance. Vande Bharat train would be a great option for us to travel now.”

