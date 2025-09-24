Search
PMC allows digging on newly constructed roads worth 300 cr

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 06:10 am IST

Pune Municipal Corporation has allowed road digging on newly built ₹300 crore roads, releasing contractors from repair responsibilities, leading to more expenses for the PMC.

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed digging on newly constructed roads worth 300 crore, effectively freeing contractors from the defect liability clause that requires them to repair damaged stretches at their own cost. As a result, the civic body will now have to spend again on restoring these roads.

Heavy rainfall over the past few weeks has left several city roads riddled with potholes. During a recent visit, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed displeasure over the poor road conditions while travelling through Pune Cantonment areas. He immediately raised the issue with municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

“The chief minister expressed unhappiness over the road conditions, but most of these stretches fall under the Pune Cantonment Board’s jurisdiction,” said PMC Road Department head Aniruddha Pawaskar.

Pawaskar admitted that the condition of some PMC roads had also deteriorated. “The main reason is road digging. In 2023, the PMC constructed roads worth 300 crore under five packages. Once these were dug up, the defect liability clause ceased to apply, and contractors were no longer responsible for repairs. The PMC will now have to rectify these roads,” he explained.

Under the defect liability clause, contractors must repair roads free of cost if damage occurs during the liability period. However, if the road is dug up for utility or other works, the clause becomes void.

According to the road department, PMC had no option but to grant digging permissions as essential works - including water supply, drainage, and various state and central government projects - were scheduled along these roads.

