PMC announces more relaxations in Pune from Monday as positivity rate drops below 5%

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced further easing of Covid-induced curbs from Monday (June 14) following a decision taken by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during the Covid review meeting on Friday.

Under the third round of unlocking, malls, libraries and coaching classes have been allowed to reopen, restaurants to allow dine-in till 10 pm with 50% capacity while other shops can operate till 7 pm, according to the order released by the civic administration.

However, standalone non-essential shops will remain closed on weekends. Gardens along with open grounds will now remain open even during evening between 4pm and 7pm on all days.

During the first round, non-essential shops were allowed to function while in the next round implemented last week, restaurants with dine-in till 4 pm and public transport were allowed.

The gathering of more than five people has been prohibited in PMC limits and curfew will be imposed post 10 pm.

The decision on relaxations was taken after Pune city’s positivity rate for the past four days was reported below 5% and the average positivity rate was recorded at 4.95% with reduction in oxygen bed occupancy last week to 23.33%. These factors made the city qualified for Level 2. However, not all relaxations applicable under Level 2 have been adopted in the city.

“These relaxations will be in place from June 14 till further orders. These will be subjected to review depending on changes in positivity rate and O2 bed occupancy,” stated Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner, in his order issued on evening.

Though further relaxations have been declared in PMC limits, Pune guardian Minister Pawar cautioned against recklessness in Covid compliance.

“Covid has not gone away. It is essential to follow Covid appropriate norms. Some relaxations are given in PMC because its positivity rate has gone down. They will continue only if the positivity rate remains low. Experts have raised concerns about opening up and we have to be cautious,” said Pawar at a press interaction after the Covid review meeting.

HT in its Friday edition had reported about the decision on unlock.

The announcement was prompted after the city fulfilled the criteria of Level 2 restrictions defined by the state administration based on positivity rate.

Curbs remain in PCMC, rural Pune

There are no relaxations given in rural parts of the district even as the positivity rate has been reported below 10%. Pimpri-Chinchwad will also not see any changes in Covid curbs.

“No relaxations have been offered in the rural parts of the district which is currently under Level 4 restrictions. Officials said that the positivity rate in rural parts varies from tehsil to tehsil and hence it was decided to continue with the existing restrictions in rural parts. Pune’s Velhe tehsil has the lowest positivity rate at 6%, but other tehsils border near 10%. According to the state guidelines, we cannot issue separate orders for each tehsil. So, for now, the restrictions in rural parts will continue,” said Saurabh Rao, divisional commissioner, Pune.