PMC appointing consultant for constructing 3 subways on Ganeshkhind road

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is appointing a consultant for the construction of three subways on Ganeshkhind road with the said subways to be erected at Simla office chowk, Hari Krishna temple road and University chowk.

PMC officer Srinivas Bonala who is in charge of the project said, “We are appointing a consultant for erecting these three subways. As the metro work is in progress, necessary precautions will get taken while constructing the subways. We will also need various railway and other permissions for the subway work. We are keeping the technical and administrative work ready.”

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The Ganeshkind road is the main approach road to Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area due to which there is immense traffic on this road. The PMC had proposed the three subways to maintain smooth flow of traffic. The Maha Metro, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and PMC had jointly prepared the plan for it. The PMC will take the burden of the subways’ work and the standing committee has already given its nod to it.”

Whereas a PMC officer on condition of anonymity said, “We have not yet decided whether work on the subways and the metro work will be carried out together. It is not practically possible to carry out both works simultaneously as it is an important road and there is no alternative route.”

A year ago, the PMC, with the help of the PMRDA, had demolished the old flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University chowk for a multi-storeyed flyover to come up at University chowk. Along with the flyover, Kumar had proposed three subways on this road.