PMC appoints officers for sewage works in 11 merged villages
Taking up the basic infrastructure projects, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed officers to carry out the sewage line works in 11 merged villages.
Of the 34 villages merged with PMC in two phases in the last four years, the first phase will cover 11 villages and remaining in the next phase.
PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday issued the order and appointed Jagdish Khanore as a head of sewage network in these villages.
Khanore is managing the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project where PMC is erecting 11 new sewage treatment plants (STP).
Kumar said, “PMC had appointed officers to complete sewage network works.”
PMC plans to set up STPs at Manjari and Mundhwa Keshavnagar. The elected members had okayed laying of sewage lines in their areas before their tenure ended.
-
Omicron’s BA.2.38, BA.2 sub-lineages drive June’s Covid surge, reveals genome sequencing
Mumbai In the latest genome sequencing conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, it was discovered that the current June surge is mostly driven by the BA.2.38 and BA.2 - Omicron sub-lineages in Mumbai. The BMC laboratory, which started genome sequencing from August last year, processed 364 samples collected between June 1-18. From June 1 to 24, the city has seen 38,059 fresh infections and 28 Covid deaths till date.
-
Ludhiana: Industry up in arms over government’s decision to ban single-use plastic from July 1
Plastic manufacturers and traders in the city have objected to the government's decision to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. Ruing financial losses incurred by the industry in the past, Punjab Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association president Gurdeep Singh Batra said that if the state government intends to follow the Union government's directions, it should also allow plastic carry bags with width of 75 micron or more.
-
Pune city reports second-most rain-deficient June in last 10 years
With 25 days of June almost over, Pune city reported its second-most rainfall-deficient month in the last decade. The city has reported just 33.7 mm rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a rainfall deficiency of 89.6 mm. According to the met department, Pune district is showing a rainfall deficit of 73 per cent between June 1 and June 25. The least June rainfall of the decade was 13.8 mm in 2014.
-
U.P.: Lakhimpur Kheri basic teachers to get GPF statements first time in decades!
For the first time in their decades' long service, Lakhimpur Kheri's basic school teachers, who are covered under the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 1985, would receive their annual statement of GPF accounts by June next year. A teacher Rama Shankar Katiyar who retired on March 31, 2017 and was paid ₹14, 02, 215 as GPF disagreed with the final payment and urged for recalculation but his appeal was ignored. Another teacher Ram Chandra retired on March 31, 2018 and got his GPF payment.
-
Ludhiana: Illegal weapon, bullets recovered from arrested drug peddler’s house
Two days after a 31-year-old man was arrested with 2.05 kg heroin, police recovered an illegal weapon and six bullets from hAkash'shouse. The Special Task Force had also recovered 14 vehicles, including eight cars, and ₹8 lakh from the possession of the accused identified as Akash Chopra, a resident of Gurmel Park, Tibba Road. The STF also found that his wife, Alisha Chopra alias Pooja Chopra, used to help him in drug peddling.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics