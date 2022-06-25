PMC appoints officers for sewage works in 11 merged villages

Taking up the basic infrastructure projects, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed officers to carry out the sewage line works in 11 merged villages.

Of the 34 villages merged with PMC in two phases in the last four years, the first phase will cover 11 villages and remaining in the next phase.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday issued the order and appointed Jagdish Khanore as a head of sewage network in these villages.

Khanore is managing the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project where PMC is erecting 11 new sewage treatment plants (STP).

Kumar said, “PMC had appointed officers to complete sewage network works.”

PMC plans to set up STPs at Manjari and Mundhwa Keshavnagar. The elected members had okayed laying of sewage lines in their areas before their tenure ended.