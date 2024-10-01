PMC approves funds for landfilling at Uruli Devachi 

Pune Municipal Corporation has approved ₹14.72 crore for scientific landfilling at the Uruli Devachi waste disposal facility. The standing committee, chaired by municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, approved the funds. The residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi in the past have staged many agitations. (HT PHOTO)

PMC previously did the landfilling process at the Uruli Devachi and Phursungi garbage dumps, which helped to reduce stench in the area. The residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi in the past have staged many agitations, demanding that the waste landfill site be relocated.