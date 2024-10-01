Menu Explore
PMC approves funds for landfilling at Uruli Devachi 

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 02, 2024 05:18 AM IST

PMC previously did the landfilling process at the Uruli Devachi and Phursungi garbage dumps, which helped to reduce stench in the area

Pune Municipal Corporation has approved 14.72 crore for scientific landfilling at the Uruli Devachi waste disposal facility. The standing committee, chaired by municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, approved the funds. 

The residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi in the past have staged many agitations. (HT PHOTO)
The residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi in the past have staged many agitations. (HT PHOTO)

PMC previously did the landfilling process at the Uruli Devachi and Phursungi garbage dumps, which helped to reduce stench in the area. The residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi in the past have staged many agitations, demanding that the waste landfill site be relocated. 

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
