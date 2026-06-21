PMC asks Maha-Metro to prevent river flow disruptions during monsoon

Ahead of the monsoon season, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) to take precautionary measures at its construction sites to ensure that metro works do not obstruct the flow of the Mula-Mutha river and other channels during heavy rainfall and releases from the Khadakwasla dam. The civic body highlighted metro construction sites near Bhide Bridge and Shivajinagar, where construction materials have reportedly been stored in large quantities, and asked authorities to immediately remove any material that could affect the flow of water during flooding or dam releases. (HT FILE)

In a letter issued on Friday, additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP informed Maha-Metro managing director that the civic administration has started preparations to tackle possible flood situations during the monsoon.

The civic body highlighted metro construction sites near Bhide Bridge and Shivajinagar, where construction materials have reportedly been stored in large quantities, and asked authorities to immediately remove any material that could affect the flow of water during flooding or dam releases.

It directed Maha-Metro to ensure adequate safety measures at all its sites and prevent any temporary structures or stored material from creating risks of waterlogging, flooding or disruption to drainage channels during the monsoon.

“Construction material and temporary structures should not obstruct the natural flow of water,” said Prajit Nair, additional municipal commissioner, PMC.

Ganesh Sonune, head, PMC Disaster Management Cell, said the directions were issued following a meeting on monsoon preparedness and disaster management held at the civic headquarters on June 18.

“Maha-Metro will ensure that its activities do not obstruct the natural flow of the river during the monsoon,” said Chandrashekhar Tambvekar, public relations officer, Maha-Metro.