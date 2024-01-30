PMC assigns additional manpower for Maratha community survey

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has deployed an additional 1,000 employees to conduct a survey of the backwardness of the Maratha community in the city after it was assigned by the State Backward Class Commission. After the Maratha march led by Manoj Jarange, the administration has expedited the survey to ascertain the socio-economic status of the Maratha community in urban and rural areas. According to PMC officials, the staff is working round the clock as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is personally monitoring the development. (HT PHOTO)

According to PMC officials, the staff is working round the clock as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is personally monitoring the development.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission has asked the local bodies to provide additional manpower for carrying out the survey in urban and rural areas. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Saturday issued the order and deployed an additional 1,070 employees for survey work.

The PMC is carrying out the training of these employees as well. Around 5,000 employees were previously deployed by the civic body to undertake this work. This is the second time that the PMC has increased the manpower for carrying out the survey.

One of the administrative officers overseeing the work said, “Earlier the target of 75 to 80 homes was given to each employee but due to various reasons, hardly 45 to 50 homes are getting covered in a day.”

Some employees said on condition of anonymity, “We are getting the trouble in the big housing societies as the security guards are not allowing us to approach the households. The security guards are asking the staffers to speak with society office bearers and seek permission to interact with the other members. Some housing societies have requested an official letter regarding this. We spend the majority of our time informing people about what a survey is and why the government wants to conduct it.”