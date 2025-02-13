PMC begins development of social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule monument

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started land acquisition for the expansion and integration of the monument dedicated to social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule at Ganj Peth. A total 91 properties owned by 516 people and occupied by 285 tenants need to be acquired at an estimated cost of ₹40 crore. Thereafter, the PMC approved the proposal for expansion of the monument in the standing committee on Tuesday, and the same has been pushed to the general body meeting for final approval. (HT PHOTO)

Last week, deputy chief minister and urban development minister Eknath Shinde called a meeting and approved the expansion of the monument dedicated to Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. Thereafter, the PMC approved the proposal for expansion of the monument in the standing committee on Tuesday, and the same has been pushed to the general body meeting for final approval.

For the expansion and integration of the monument, land will be acquired and residents will be rehabilitated. A road will be built to connect the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Wada and Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule monument. This road will help in preserving and developing both monuments. The state government has approved ₹200 crore in funds for the project. After administrative approval, the funds will be allocated to the PMC. In 2022, the Maharashtra government had announced a budget of ₹100 crore for the monument’s expansion.

Rajendra Bhosale, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “The state government has directed the land acquisition, and the land survey has been completed. A total of 5,310 square metres of land will be acquired for the project. Currently, two separate memorials for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule exist a few metres apart, with private properties in between.”

Rohidas Gavane, superintendent engineer of the Bhavan (construction) department, said, “The state government has now made modifications to the development plan (DP) for the monument dedicated to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule at Ganj Peth. The standing committee has approved the proposal for the same. Apart from this, the PMC will connect the Mahatma Phule Wada and Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule monument by a 12 metre road.”

Digamber Baner, deputy engineer of the land and estate department, said, “The PMC building permission department has planned a 12 metre road to connect both monuments. As per modification, we have given proposals to acquire land from the property holders.”

Phule Wada, built in 1852 at Mahatma Phule Peth, was once the residence of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. It was declared a state heritage structure in 1992 and is maintained by the Maharashtra government under the archaeological department. The premises display busts of Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule, along with a historic well opened by them for untouchables, who were denied access to public water sources. The PMC has also built a memorial for Savitribai Phule nearby, along with an auditorium, library, and childcare centre. The site is designated as a ‘public and semi-public area’.