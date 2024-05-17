PMC begins pillar construction for Swargate-Khadakwasla metro extension

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun pillar construction for the Swargate to Khadakwasla extension of the Pune Metro (phase 2) under the supervision of the Pune Metro. The PMC is erecting a flyover on Sinhagad Road to ease traffic congestion along this road, and has completed over 70% of the work on the Rajaram Bridge to Fun Time Multiplex flyover. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The PMC is erecting a flyover on Sinhagad Road to ease traffic congestion along this road, and has completed over 70% of the work on the Rajaram Bridge to Fun Time Multiplex flyover. Whereas the Pune Metro has proposed the Swargate to Khadakwasla extension (phase 2) that will pass through Sinhagad Road. For this extension, the Pune Metro has proposed 106 pillars on Sinhagad Road out of which, 39 will be built along the Rajaram Bridge to Fun Time Multiplex stretch.

While the PMC has not yet received approval from the state and central government, the PMC and Pune Metro have mutually decided to go ahead with pillar construction for the Swargate to Khadakwasla metro extension to avoid further delay and duplication of work. Accordingly, the PMC has started construction of 39 foundation piers.

Ajay Wayse, executive engineer of the PMC project department, said, “The Pune Metro has requested the PMC to construct 39 foundation piers. They have handed over the drawing of the piers and as per the design, we have started the work.”

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro, said, “The PMC is carrying out the work under the supervision of the Pune Metro. We have approved the design and structure of the metro pillars. It will help ease work and people will not face problems when the actual metro work begins. We will pay the PMC later.”

In July last year, the PMC granted permission for phase 2 of the Pune Metro. As per the detailed project report (DPR) of the Hadapsar to Khadakwasla metro line, the estimated project cost is ₹8,565 crores. There will be 22 stations on this metro line. Earlier, this metro line was to be jointly operated by the Maha-Metro and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). However, in the Pune Unified Urban Transport Authority (PUMTA) meeting, it was recommended that the metro line be separately operated after which, the Maha-Metro prepared the DPR. This metro line route will be from Khadakwasla to Sinhagad Road to Swargate to Shankar Sheth Road to Ram Manohar Lohia Udyan to Mundhwa Chowk to Kharadi. The entire route will be elevated, and will proceed along the main Sinhagad Road from opposite Saras Baug to opposite Ganesh Kala Krida Manch via Jedhe Chowk and Shankar Sheth Road.

PMC to open Rajaram Bridge-Vithalwadi flyover in August

The PMC will open one side of the Sinhagad Road flyover from Rajaram Bridge to Vithalwadi in the month of August. The work has been delayed as the PMC is constructing pillars for the Pune Metro extension from Swargate to Khadakwasla as mutually agreed between the civic body and the Pune Metro. The PMC has started constructing 39 foundation piers due to which, work on the flyover has been delayed.