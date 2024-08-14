PMC begins survey of residents living at low-lying areas

After chief minister Eknath Shinde’s instructions, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a survey of residents living at low-lying areas across the city. PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said that multiple teams from the building permission department have been mobilised to carry out the exercise. During the CM’s visit to the rain-affected parts of the city, he assured people of assistance. He also met residents at Ekta Nagar, areas near Khadakwasla Dam and Sangvi in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO)

The heavy downpour during the last week of July and first week of August had flooded areas at Ekta Nagar on Sinhagad Road. During the CM’s visit to the rain-affected parts of the city, he assured people of assistance. He also met residents at Ekta Nagar, areas near Khadakwasla Dam and Sangvi in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

After inspecting the flood-affected areas, Shinde had announced that the state government would review the blue (flood) line —a demarcation indicating flood levels over a 25-year period — to ensure that it remains a no-construction zone.

Shinde instructed authorities to prepare a rehabilitation plan for those living within flood-prone areas after surveying the localities.

PMC expects to complete the survey in the next ten days and draft a rehabilitation plan for affected residents.

“Our teams have begun survey in Ekta Nagar and Pulachiwadi,” said Waghmare.

A senior PMC official on condition of anonymity said, “We are considering several options. The first is cluster development to rehabilitate residents. Another plan is to relocate them to other PMC properties. The projects will be initiated with assistance from the state government.”

With the rise in incidents of flooding due to water release from Khadakwasla Dam Reservoir, authorities are contemplating a permanent solution to prevent such happenings in future.

Affected areas

Areas hit by discharge of water from Khadakwasla Dam are Ekta Nagar, Vitthalwadi on Sinhagad Road, Pulachiwadi near Deccan, Yerawada and Sangvi