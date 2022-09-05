PMC betters immersion facility, 150 mobile tanks deployed in 15 wards

After the residents criticised the facilities provided by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for Ganpati immersion on Day 2 of the festivities, the civic body ensured to provide top services on the fifth day.

On Sunday, at least 150 mobile immersion tanks were made available in all wards.

While the civic body had appealed residents to not immerse the idol in natural water bodies like lakes and ponds, some residents were seen immersing the idols into the river. However, most residents made use of the available mobile tanks, said officials.

“For the fifth day of immersion, we provided 150 artificial tanks in 15 wards. Apart from that, 303 permanent tanks are also constructed in various parts of the city, and 216 idol donation spots, where residents can donate the idols has also been set up in collaboration with various NGOs,said Dr Ketaki Ghadge, assistant health officer, PMC’s solid waste management department.

At riverside roads, the visarjan ghats were closed for immersion as the PMC officials barricaded the area.

Mandar Bhanage a citizen from Shaniwar peth said, “On Sunday, we immersed the Ganesh idol at a PMC artificial tank. The arrangements were good, but the civic body must have more centres as we had to walk 2km from our residence to reach here.”

Nirmalya collection initiative

This year waste pickers have set up 13 points across the city for Nirmalya collection at Garware College, Katraj Ghat, Vridheshwar ghat, Shahu Garden, Chima Ghat, Vitthalwadi, Warje, Karvenagar, Bund Garden, Aundh Gaon, Pashan Ghat, S M Joshi Bridge, Bhide Bridge from September 5 to 9. Citizens have been requested to hand over their votive offerings (flower garlands, flowers, leaves) and avoid mixing plastic garlands, idols, photos, and decoration items with such Nirmalya.