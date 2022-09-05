PMC betters immersion facility, 150 mobile tanks deployed in 15 wards
After the residents criticised the facilities provided by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for Ganpati immersion on Day 2 of the festivities, the civic body ensured to provide top services on the fifth day
After the residents criticised the facilities provided by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for Ganpati immersion on Day 2 of the festivities, the civic body ensured to provide top services on the fifth day.
On Sunday, at least 150 mobile immersion tanks were made available in all wards.
While the civic body had appealed residents to not immerse the idol in natural water bodies like lakes and ponds, some residents were seen immersing the idols into the river. However, most residents made use of the available mobile tanks, said officials.
“For the fifth day of immersion, we provided 150 artificial tanks in 15 wards. Apart from that, 303 permanent tanks are also constructed in various parts of the city, and 216 idol donation spots, where residents can donate the idols has also been set up in collaboration with various NGOs,said Dr Ketaki Ghadge, assistant health officer, PMC’s solid waste management department.
At riverside roads, the visarjan ghats were closed for immersion as the PMC officials barricaded the area.
Mandar Bhanage a citizen from Shaniwar peth said, “On Sunday, we immersed the Ganesh idol at a PMC artificial tank. The arrangements were good, but the civic body must have more centres as we had to walk 2km from our residence to reach here.”
Nirmalya collection initiative
This year waste pickers have set up 13 points across the city for Nirmalya collection at Garware College, Katraj Ghat, Vridheshwar ghat, Shahu Garden, Chima Ghat, Vitthalwadi, Warje, Karvenagar, Bund Garden, Aundh Gaon, Pashan Ghat, S M Joshi Bridge, Bhide Bridge from September 5 to 9. Citizens have been requested to hand over their votive offerings (flower garlands, flowers, leaves) and avoid mixing plastic garlands, idols, photos, and decoration items with such Nirmalya.
-
State Capital Region: Uttar Pradesh government to float global tender to select agency for DPR
The state government will soon float a global tender to select an experienced company to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed U.P. State Capital Region (U.P.SCR), a government spokesman said here on Sunday. “The government will soon invite bids through a global tender to select an expert agency to prepare DPR of the U.P.SCR as announced by the chief minister,” the spokesman said.
-
Goon attacks police in Pune, nabbed
A police constable was injured after an externed criminal, Akash alias Bhavdya Bharat Kudale, attacked a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police who had gone to arrest him. The incident took place at Dalvinagar near the Chinchwad railway line on Saturday. The injured police constable has been identified as Amol Gulab Mane. He is undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital, said officials. When constable Mane was asking him questions he attacked him and Mane sustained injuries.
-
‘No entry’ violators cause traffic chaos irk Sadashiv peth residents
Despite the entire road from Khajina vihir chowk to Nagnath Par chowk being a one-way and the pandals of prominent Ganapati mandals put up at each of these chowks prominently displaying 'no entry' hoardings, motorists and bike riders continue to enter the road from the wrong side, that too during evening peak hours, causing congestion and pollution and annoying the residents of Sadashiv peth in the bargain.
-
Two girls who went missing from Kusgaon rescued by police in 4 hours
In a shocking incident, two minor girls who went missing from Kusgaon in Maval tehsil were found onboard the Panvel-Nanded train in Osmanabad on Saturday, said police officials from Pune rural. According to police two minor girls aged 13 and 12 years went to school on Saturday, early morning around 7:30 am, but did not return home. Police informer told that two girls were spotted on Pune railway station premises on Saturday evening.
-
Gang posing as I-T officials robs Khanna man of ₹25L
A gang of miscreants posing as income tax officers robbed ₹25 lakh from the home of a farmer at Rohno Khurd village in Khanna in the wee hours of Sunday. The complainant, Sajjan Singh, said that he was at home with his wife, son and two other relatives, when four masked miscreants – including two turbaned men, barged into their home posing as I-T officials at around 5 am.
