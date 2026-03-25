PMC budget pegged at ₹15,669 crore; over 100 schemes announced

Pune Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale on Tuesday presented a ₹15,669-crore budget for 2026–27, marking the return of an elected member presenting the civic budget after a gap of four years. The budget outlines over 100 schemes, with a focus on infrastructure in merged areas and healthcare. The budget outlines over 100 schemes, with a focus on infrastructure in merged areas and healthcare. (HT)

Bhimale said the budget attempts to respond to the city’s rapid expansion. “Pune’s population is nearing 70 lakh, and it is now the largest municipal corporation in the state geographically. The budget proposes measures to strengthen infrastructure, which we aim to execute in the coming year,” he said.

The chairman said priority has been given to healthcare and the development of merged villages. “We have allocated additional funds to provide basic amenities in newly merged areas,” he said.

The budget marks a significant increase over the ₹13,995-crore draft presented earlier by municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. The standing committee has added ₹1,674 crore to the draft, taking the total outlay to ₹15,669 crore. However, the budget does not propose any major new revenue sources despite the increase in expenditure.

Responding to concerns over resource mobilisation, Bhimale said the civic body would rely on improved revenue from development activity. “Revenue is expected to rise through building permissions in merged areas and by strengthening recovery of pending dues,” he said.

He added that the PMC plans to set up a dedicated CSR cell to attract private sector participation in infrastructure development. “We will also step up action against illegal constructions and recover penalties. Efforts will be made to resolve pending tax disputes in courts to unlock revenue,” he said.

The budget places strong emphasis on infrastructure creation in merged areas, including drainage networks, roads, streetlights and water supply systems. The civic body has also proposed setting up health centres in these localities.

Focus on health schemes, renaming proposals

In a notable announcement, Bhimale said the Urban Poor health scheme will be renamed after the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

“The scheme is widely used and will now be known as the Ajit Pawar Urban Poor Health Scheme,” he said.

He also announced that a civic health facility near Sarasbaug will be named after the late BJP MP Girish Bapat as a tribute. Civic officials said the ability to meet the enhanced outlay will depend largely on improved revenue recovery and sustained construction activity in the coming year.