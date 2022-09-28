Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC cancels plan to purchase new boats

PMC cancels plan to purchase new boats

pune news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 08:22 PM IST

The Pune civic body had decided to purchase rescue boats on priority during monsoon while allowing funds of ₹80 lakh to the PMC fire department

As Pune city and western Maharashtra faced flood-like situation and waterlogging during the monsoon in the last four to five years, civic body had decided to procure boats. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As Pune city and western Maharashtra faced flood-like situation and waterlogging during the monsoon in the last four to five years, civic body had decided to procure boats. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has revoked the bidding process for procuring rescue boats that were to be procured for an emergency situation like excessive flooding in the city.

The Pune civic body had decided to purchase rescue boats on priority during monsoon while allowing funds of 80 lakh to the PMC fire department.

A senior official requesting anonymity, confirmed about cancelling the bidding process. “PMC has cancelled the existing tender process for purchasing boats. After getting guidance from municipal commissioner, civic body will take call on floating new tender,” the official stated.

As Pune city and western Maharashtra faced flood-like situation and waterlogging during the monsoon in the last four to five years, civic body had decided to procure boats.

PMC had made the provision of 1.6 crore for procuring the boats by using disaster management department funds. Municipal commissioner had given his approval to procure boats up to 80 lakh.

Currently, the Pune fire brigade department has two rubber boats, and PMC had decided to procure more. These rubber boats are frequently getting punctured. Thus, a demand for eight fibre boats was made for rescue operations during flood-like situations in the city.

However, sinch the monsoon period is over, the civic body has not been able to complete the procuring.

One of the senior officers requesting anonymity said, “As there were no specifications for purchasing the boats, there are various allegations. Even the bidders who participated made some allegations against each other. On this background, administration proposed to scrap the tender process. PMC can redo the tender process by fixing specification as there is enough time for next monsoon season.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out