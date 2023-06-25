No water cut in Pune coming Thursday

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to not cut water supply this Thursday in the light of Ashadhi Ekadashi, said officials. Recently, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar announced, he will review Khadakwasla reservoir stock at the end of June and will take a call on whether there is a need to introduce more water cuts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of PMC water department, said, “As people will observe Ashadhi Ekadashi, PMC has decided to cancel the water cut only for this Thursday.”

As Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) forecasted less rain this year due to the El Nino effect, the state government had asked PMC to use water judiciously.

While the civic body has implemented one-day water cut in the city every Thursday since May 18 as a measure to conserve water, given the low levels in dams. While in some areas water cut continues well into the next day on Friday.

