PMC chief signals support for underground road network in central Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 04:26 am IST

Accompanied by MLA Hemant Rasane and deputy commissioner of police Rushikesh Ravale, he carried out a recce of the area to assess traffic conditions first-hand

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has indicated support for an underground road network in the central areas of the city to ease traffic congestion. On Thursday, Ram visited the Kasba Peth assembly constituency to review the traffic situation in this densely populated core of Pune city. Accompanied by MLA Hemant Rasane and deputy commissioner of police Rushikesh Ravale, he carried out a recce of the area to assess traffic conditions first-hand.

Ram said, “It is our priority to develop an underground road network in the central parts of the city. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning both long-term and short-term measures to address traffic issues. Underground roads are part of the long-term plan. In the short term, we aim to clear footpath encroachments and complete pending road works. Citizens will start experiencing the benefits of these measures within a year.”

Rasane said that central Pune is a major business district attracting visitors from across the city with many key routes intersecting in the area. “Given the heavy traffic and narrow roads, an underground road network will help ease congestion significantly in the Peth areas,” he said.

The proposal also has political backing. During his recent visit to Pune, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis voiced his support for underground road projects in the Peth areas. Last month, union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari had planned to visit the city centre to assess the feasibility of an underground road network but was forced to cancel his visit due to traffic jams.

