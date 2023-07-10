PMC clears sludge at Katraj Lake, water capacity rises to 10 million litres

In the last one month, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken proactive measures to address the issue of silt accumulation in Katraj Lake located in Rajiv Gandhi Zoo. With the concerted efforts of the sewage department, 10,000 cubic metres of sludge has been successfully removed from the lake, resulting in an increased storage capacity of 10 million litres. A pumping station by the electric department has been activated to keep the water level balanced during monsoon. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC has also laid a dedicated drainage line to prevent polluted water from getting accumulated in the lake. Earlier, a huge amount of effluent waste and polluted water was getting collected in the lake leading to heavy deposit of desilt.

Additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar took notice of the problem and issued directions to the solid waste management department to carry out the work of desilting.

“ We conducted an aerial survey of the nullah’s and the topography of the lake area with the help of drones. Two separate equipment of two MLD capacity were installed inside the lake water to purify water and keep the water quality standards. We removed the silt using heavy machinery and bulldozers which have augmented the water capacity by one crore litres,” said Khemnar.

A pumping station by the electric department has been activated to keep the water level balanced during monsoon.

Area residents alleged that the PMC administration had paid scant attention towards regular maintenance and cleaning of the lake. A large amount of garbage was also being dumped leading to spread of mosquito menace in the area, they alleged.

Social activist Mahesh Jankar said, “The water capacity of the lake has gone up by at least ten million MLD due to desilting work which has been completed. Earlier, the lake used to remain clean for the entire year but constant neglect had led to garbage dumping and also silt deposit in the lake . Sewage water has been directly flowing into the lake from upstream locations which has now been stopped. We hope that the lake will acquire its lost beauty and original character once again.”