PMC commissioner bats for PPP in civic projects

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar underscores the need for public-private partnership in development projects in the city. He has proposed major projects like roads, gardens, electric buses, affordable housing, toilet cleaning on public-private partnership (PPP) model in the draft budget for the year 2021-22.

“We need to go for more PPP models along with CSR (corporate social responsibility) for various projects in the city. It is clear that no one comes forwards for charity, but look for benefits. We need to take care that while introducing any project on this model, it should benefit citizens and the civic body,” Kumar said.

The civic chief proposed to develop a garden at Kharadi on PPP model, and announced the redevelopment of Saras Baug without disturbing heritage structures.

The commissioner said, “PMC standing committee had already given nod to develop roads on the PPP model. In the next financial year, PMC would develop some roads on PPP model by issuing the credit note. Due to fund constraint, the civic body is unable to develop all roads at one go. With private developers’ assistance, PMC would develop infrastructure in a timely manner. PMC had allocated ₹200 crore for road development on PPP model in the next financial year.”

The commissioner in his budget speech said that PMC is planning to procure electric buses for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and is looking at the PPP option also.

Special purpose vehicle for river beautification

Like Ahmedabad city, PMC has planned to carry out river beautification in the city for 44 km stretch of Mula-Mutha. With PMC general body already given nod for the project, the commissioner said that the river rejuvenation and river beautification projects would get executed at the same time.

While PMC has formed special purpose vehicle (SPV) for Smart city, Metro and river beautification, it has appointed a trust for medical college. Commissioner said that all these mechanisms would help for speedy decision and fast execution of projects. The commissioner has proposed 11 percentage hike in property tax, besides planning new scheme for regular taxpayers. Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have opposed the tax hike.

Commissioner said, “For last six years, there has been no hike in property tax. We would table the facts and request the standing committee members to approve the tax hike.”

Metro likely to be operational by August 2021

The civic chief in his draft budget speech said that the Metro’s commercial operations may start by August 2021. The work is in progress on PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi lines, and trial runs are on.

100 seats at new medical college, 400-bed hospital

The municipal commissioner announced that admissions to 100 seats in the new medical college would start by the upcoming academic year. PMC will also build a 400-bed hospital that will be attached to the medical college.

New projects

- Aquarium at Rajiv Gandhi zoo at Katraj

- Flyover at Vishrantwadi

- Pedestrian bridge from COEP college to COEP hostel

- Development of 20 roads in the city with “VVIP” facilities