IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC commissioner bats for PPP in civic projects
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC commissioner bats for PPP in civic projects

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar underscores the need for public-private partnership in development projects in the city
READ FULL STORY
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:23 PM IST

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar underscores the need for public-private partnership in development projects in the city. He has proposed major projects like roads, gardens, electric buses, affordable housing, toilet cleaning on public-private partnership (PPP) model in the draft budget for the year 2021-22.

“We need to go for more PPP models along with CSR (corporate social responsibility) for various projects in the city. It is clear that no one comes forwards for charity, but look for benefits. We need to take care that while introducing any project on this model, it should benefit citizens and the civic body,” Kumar said.

The civic chief proposed to develop a garden at Kharadi on PPP model, and announced the redevelopment of Saras Baug without disturbing heritage structures.

The commissioner said, “PMC standing committee had already given nod to develop roads on the PPP model. In the next financial year, PMC would develop some roads on PPP model by issuing the credit note. Due to fund constraint, the civic body is unable to develop all roads at one go. With private developers’ assistance, PMC would develop infrastructure in a timely manner. PMC had allocated 200 crore for road development on PPP model in the next financial year.”

The commissioner in his budget speech said that PMC is planning to procure electric buses for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and is looking at the PPP option also.

Special purpose vehicle for river beautification

Like Ahmedabad city, PMC has planned to carry out river beautification in the city for 44 km stretch of Mula-Mutha. With PMC general body already given nod for the project, the commissioner said that the river rejuvenation and river beautification projects would get executed at the same time.

While PMC has formed special purpose vehicle (SPV) for Smart city, Metro and river beautification, it has appointed a trust for medical college. Commissioner said that all these mechanisms would help for speedy decision and fast execution of projects. The commissioner has proposed 11 percentage hike in property tax, besides planning new scheme for regular taxpayers. Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have opposed the tax hike.

Commissioner said, “For last six years, there has been no hike in property tax. We would table the facts and request the standing committee members to approve the tax hike.”

Metro likely to be operational by August 2021

The civic chief in his draft budget speech said that the Metro’s commercial operations may start by August 2021. The work is in progress on PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi lines, and trial runs are on.

100 seats at new medical college, 400-bed hospital

The municipal commissioner announced that admissions to 100 seats in the new medical college would start by the upcoming academic year. PMC will also build a 400-bed hospital that will be attached to the medical college.

New projects

- Aquarium at Rajiv Gandhi zoo at Katraj

- Flyover at Vishrantwadi

- Pedestrian bridge from COEP college to COEP hostel

- Development of 20 roads in the city with “VVIP” facilities

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Police, crime branch arrest 466 persons in combing operation

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Pune: In a major combing operation across the city, the crime branch and police have arrested 466 persons in multiple raids and recovered a large amount of cash from the accused
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SPPU, PMC to provide free tuition to 100 SC, 50 open students

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) social welfare department, together, will provide free tuition to 100 schedule caste, and 50 open category students, for competitive examinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

CFR in Pune goes past 4%

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:41 PM IST
On Friday, the district reported its highest case fatality rate (CFR) of 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

87% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated on Friday, zero AEFI reported

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The district has seen a growing positive response to the Covid-19 vaccination, as 87% of the targeted beneficiaries got vaccinated on Friday - 88% in Pune city; 99% from PCMC and 83% from Pune rural
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Covid impact: Pune RTO issues fewer licences in 2020 compared to 2019

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:40 PM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors including the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

U-12 Junior little champions bronze series to be played in mini-set format

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:39 PM IST
One set till quarterfinals, then semi-finals and the finals will be played in the mini-set format – this is how the stage is set for the 110 under-12 tennis players from the city, in action during the Junior Little Champions Bronze series tennis tournament at the Metro City Sports club from Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

AQI index drops in Pune with minimum temperature at 12.7 degrees Celsius

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:38 PM IST
After the minimum temperature in Pune city dropped to 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Shirole proposes recreational centres on tekdis around city

By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has proposed a small recreation centre on tekdis surrounding the city on the lines of the Van Vihar, created by the forest department in Pachgaon, Parvati
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Hazare puts off proposed hunger strike after Centre agrees to look into his demands

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Pune: Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare, on Friday, put his proposed indefinite fast on hold, a day before it was to begin, to press for implementation of the Swaminathan commission recommendations regarding agriculture pricing, statutory status and autonomy for the central agriculture price commission
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Post record Covid cases, no major announcements for PMC health sector

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Pune: Though the city was in the grip of Covid-19 for almost a year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) draft budget for the financial year 2021-22 does not mention any major reforms in the health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC commissioner bats for PPP in civic projects

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:23 PM IST
PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar underscores the need for public-private partnership in development projects in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC commissioner presents 7,650 crore draft budget for 2021-22

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:29 PM IST
PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday presented 7,650 crore draft budget for the year 2021-22
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Ramtekdi garbage plant fire: PMC pegs damage at 1.40 crore

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Pune: The preliminary report of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) related to the fire incident at the 75 metric tonne garbage collection and processing plant at Ramtedki estimates loss of 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SPPU announces PG courses semester schedule

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared schedule for first and second semester of first year admissions for post graduate courses
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Jumbo Covid centres to be dismantled; health infra shifted to government hospitals

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Pune: Four months into operations, the state administration has decided to remove health equipment from the two Jumbo Covid facilities in Pune district – the College of Engineering Pune and the Annasaheb Magar stadium at Bhosari
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP