PMC conducts awareness campaign on occasion of National Dengue Day

Following the central government’s directive, the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on the occasion of National Dengue Day on Friday conducted an awareness campaign aimed at encouraging public participation in the prevention and control of dengue fever. Health officials urged citizens to take preventive steps at the individual level to eliminate mosquito breeding. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This year’s theme for National Dengue Day was ‘Check, Clean and Cover’ highlighting the importance of personal responsibility in preventing mosquito breeding. The Aedes aegypti mosquito, responsible for spreading dengue, typically breeds in clean, standing water found in and around homes. Health officials urged citizens to take preventive steps at the individual level to eliminate mosquito breeding.

To commemorate the day, the insect control department of the PMC organised an awareness campaign through its 15 ward offices. Morning rallies were held in various localities with participants chanting the slogan, ‘Check, Clean and Cover’ to spread awareness among the public. Besides, pamphlets and leaflets were distributed to educate people about the symptoms, causes, and prevention of dengue.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of the PMC, said, “A large number of stickers with dengue prevention messages were pasted at vegetable markets, labour colonies, and bus stops to reach a wider audience. In some locations, citizens were shown live demonstrations of guppy fish and mosquito breeding to understand the process better. Currently, no dengue cases have been reported.”

Officials said private doctors were asked to inform the PMC when dengue cases are diagnosed. Citizens have been instructed to regularly change the water in flower pots, money plants, refrigerator trays, and coolers. They have also been urged to avoid placing plates under flowerpots to avoid mosquito breeding.

Furthermore, citizens have been advised to avoid storing unused containers, coconut shells, tyres, and other junk material in the terrace as water collects in these turning into mosquito breeding sites. Households with tin roofs or tarpaulin coverings have been asked not to let rainwater accumulate. Besides, all water containers should be cleaned and dried once a week to destroy mosquito eggs that cling to the surface, officials said.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC, urged every household to observe a ‘dry day’ once every week to clean and dry out all water containers. “The dengue-spreading Aedes aegypti mosquito bites during the day. Citizens should wear full-sleeved clothing, use mosquito repellents, and sleep under mosquito nets during the daytime, especially those who rest or work indoors,” Dr Borade said.