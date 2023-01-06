Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC coy over constructions near defence establishments

PMC coy over constructions near defence establishments

pune news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:43 PM IST

PMC does not expect much relief in Pune, which has many military installations. They are dispersed throughout the city, one of the PMC officials said

Ministry of Defence has lifted the restrictions on constructions within 500 metres of defence establishments in the city. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Even though the Ministry of Defence has lifted the restrictions on constructions within 500 metres of defence establishments and clarified that only construction within 50 metres of highly sensitive establishments will require NOC, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) believes that it will be ineffective in Pune.

Prashant Waghmare, a PMC city engineer, stated, “Though this is a positive decision, we do not expect it to have a greater impact in Pune. Despite the fact that the restrictions have been relaxed, developers and citizens must still be mindful of height. Even if the defence wants to scrutinise everything, they can. They could also instruct to halt all work.”

Waghmare stated: “PMC would thoroughly investigate the circular, as there have been previous circulars in Pune. We would write a letter to the defence department as well as local authorities, requesting that the permission process be expedited.”

Another officer, who requested anonymity, stated, “PMC does not expect much relief in Pune, which has many military installations. They are dispersed throughout the city. In many cases, PMC would be required to obtain NOC from the defence.”

