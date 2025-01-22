PMC demolishes solar panel structure at Treasure Park in Sahakarnagar  

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come under fire after demolishing a solar panel structure on the terrace of Treasure Park Housing Society in Sahakarnagar. Residents have now taken the matter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), accusing the civic body of overreach and hasty action. Members of the housing society were installing a solar panel system on the terrace of one building, maintaining a clearance of two meters from the roof. Residents claimed they had secured approval from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and had hired an authorised contractor to complete the work. Acting on these complaints, the PMC issued notices to the society on December 9 and again on December 11. (HT PHOTO)

However, some citizens and political representatives filed complaints with the PMC, alleging that the structure violated civic norms. Acting on these complaints, the PMC issued notices to the society on December 9 and again on December 11.

Despite society’s assurance to reduce the height of the structure—exceeding the permissible limit by just two feet—the PMC, accompanied by police personnel and using gas cutters, demolished the entire installation on Monday.

“I wasn’t present when the action was taken. You should speak to the officer who handled it,” said the PMC officer from Zone 5 who had issued the notice.

Civic norms in question

Under PMC regulations, the maximum permissible height for solar panel installations on terraces is 1.8 meters above the roof level. However, society members argued that the PMO’s “Suryaghar Scheme” guidelines permit a height of 2 to 3 meters for residential solar structures.

Junior Engineer Pankaj Donde said, “We received the complaint from the society itself. The solar panel structure exceeded the height limit set by PMC. Based on this, we initiated action. The residents have now agreed to install the structure at 1.8 meters.”

Society members, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We assured PMC that we would lower the height as instructed. However, they brought in police and demolished the entire structure before giving us a chance to comply. The PMO guidelines allow for heights between 2 and 3 meters. How can PMC overrule this?”

Pramod Garad, a member of the society, added, “The PMC’s action was unnecessarily aggressive. We were ready to make changes, but they went ahead with the demolition anyway.”

Local political leaders have also questioned the PMC’s priorities.

NCP leader Nitin Kadam said, “There are several encroachments in the area that obstruct traffic, yet PMC shows no urgency in addressing those. Instead, they acted with undue aggression against this solar installation. If the central government permits a height of 2 to 3 meters, who is PMC to contradict it?”

Congress leader Amit Bagul echoed these concerns, saying, “We’ve raised issues about traffic-blocking encroachments and illegal structures along Ambil Odha, but PMC has failed to act. Why were they so aggressive with this society when they’ve been lax in addressing other, more pressing violations?”

With residents escalating the issue to the PMO and local leaders questioning the PMC’s actions, the controversy has put a spotlight on the civic body’s handling of regulations. The matter has also raised broader questions about the consistency of enforcement and the alignment of local norms with central government guidelines.

PMC offers 5% rebate

15,045 properties got 5% rebate for installing solar power in Pune in 2022

Centre offers subsidy on setting up solar panel system

The height limit set by PMC in Pune is 1.8 metres from roof