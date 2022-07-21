PMC election office makes changes in 3.45 lakh voters, publishes final voters list
After receiving as many as 4,273 objections, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election office has made changes in 3.45 lakh voters before publishing the final, ward-wise voters’ list on Thursday. As per the final voters’ list, there are a total 34.53 lakh voters. The voters’ list is available on the PMC website as well as at the regional ward offices.
PMC election officer Yashwant Mane said, “After receiving 4,273 objections, the PMC election office carried out site visits. The maximum number of objections had to do with voters residing in one ward while their names had been added to adjacent wards. As per the final voters’ list, there are changes in 3.45 lakh voters.”
“As the PMC had more objections, it requested the state government for an extension for publishing the final voters’ list as there was a lot of work to be done. As per the final list, there are changes in 3.45 lakh voters who have now been transferred to the wards to which they belong.”
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded that the election be carried out as per the 2017 formula and instead of having three members in each ward, there should be four members per ward. BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar demanded that each panel comprise four members.
ED summons to Sonia Gandhi: Cong leaders protest in Pune
Congress leaders on Thursday held a protest in Pune, in front of the Pune district collector office, against Enforcement Directorate summons issued to party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Among those who took part in the protest outside the Collectorate here were senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Satej Patil, Praniti Shinde and Vishwajeet Kadam.
Second swine flu case surfaces in Kanpur
KANPUR The second case of swine flu surfaced in Kanpur after a man tested positive for the infection on Thursday. He is from neighbouring Fatehpur district and was shifted to Kanpur two days ago, stated chief medical officer Alok Ranjan. A trader, Ajay Gupta of Naubasta area of the city had a travel history and contracted the virus from outside Kanpur, said health department officials. Pig rearing is banned within the urban limits of Kanpur.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)- 2023 will be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. GATE 2023, a computer-based test, will be conducted in 29 subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences. The examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 next year.
Milkfed plans to tap Delhi market for Verka products
Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, popularly known as Milkfed, is planning to launch its Verka brand of milk and milk products in a big way in the national capital, people familiar with the matter said. Milkfed is already selling 30,000 litres of milk in Delhi every day besides milk products, such as butter, cheese and milk powder, in varying quantities depending on the season of the year.
Punjab industry decries frequent farm protests as Trident suspends operations
With one of the state's leading textile giant — Trident Group — suspending operations at its main unit in Barnala owing to a farmers' protest, industrialists in Punjab have expressed concern over the present state of affairs that could force them to look for a stable environment elsewhere. Only recently, the Mattewara industrial park project in Ludhiana was scrapped after widespread protests.
