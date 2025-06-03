PMC extends deadline for road repairs to June 7 as work continues

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the last date to complete road repair and reinstatement work from June 1 to June 7, after several departments failed to meet the earlier deadline. Despite an earlier directive to wrap up all digging and road-related work before the monsoon, many stretches across the city remain dug up. Despite an earlier directive to wrap up all digging and road-related work before the monsoon, many stretches across the city remain dug up. (FILE)

The decision to grant a week’s extension was taken after a review meeting chaired by PMC additional commissioner Omprakash Diwate on Monday. Heads of the road, drainage, water supply, and electrical departments were present.

“The monsoon has arrived earlier than usual this year, which delayed the work in many places. Several works are nearing completion, but agencies must now finish it without further delay. If roads are not properly reinstated, contractors will not be paid,” Diwate said.

The civic body had earlier fixed June 1 as the last date for all road excavation, pipeline laying, and related works. However, a Hindustan Times report on Monday highlighted how road digging continued well past the deadline in several areas, including Baner, Kothrud, Yerawada, and Hadapsar, disrupting traffic and posing safety risks during rains.

Diwate has directed each department to submit a status report and ensure road reinstatement is completed by June 7 without fail. Officials have also been told to keep a close watch on ground-level progress and take action against contractors responsible for delays or substandard work.