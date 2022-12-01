Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC extends deadline to apply for social welfare schemes

PMC extends deadline to apply for social welfare schemes

pune news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 08:01 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline to apply for social welfare schemes

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline to apply for social welfare schemes. The earlier deadline was November 30 which has been extended to December 30, said officials.

There are 20 schemes under which students of Class 10 and Class 12 get scholarships.

Nitin Kadam, head of urban cell, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said, “The social welfare department is executing various schemes and to take benefit of it, beneficiaries need to submit several documents. As many faced problems while submitting documents we requested the municipal commissioner to extend the deadline.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out