PMC extends deadline to apply for social welfare schemes

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline to apply for social welfare schemes. The earlier deadline was November 30 which has been extended to December 30, said officials.

There are 20 schemes under which students of Class 10 and Class 12 get scholarships.

Nitin Kadam, head of urban cell, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said, “The social welfare department is executing various schemes and to take benefit of it, beneficiaries need to submit several documents. As many faced problems while submitting documents we requested the municipal commissioner to extend the deadline.”