PMC extends garden timings by an hour
PUNE With the summer vacation drawing closer, crowds at gardens have increased. Thus, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend the timings by one hour in the morning and evening. The earlier timing was 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm.
The PMC took to social media and tweeted. “We’ve covered you in this scorching heat! In response to the huge demand from citizens, we’ve decided to extend the timings for gardens & aquarium in PMC jurisdiction .”
Ashok Ghorpade, PMC garden superintendent said, “All government guidelines and Covid appropritae behaviour must be followed while coming to the garden. One security guard at the gate cannot keep a tab of all the activities happening in the garden. As demands were increasing for extension of hours, we have added one extra hour to the earlier schedule timing.”
The Chhatrapati Sambhaji park aquarium timing has also been increased to 6am to 11am and 4pm to 9pm.
Due to the pandemic in the last two years, the civic body has always taken a cautious approach regarding the timings of the gardens. There are 210 gardens within the PMC limits.
Senior citizens, children and college-going crowd are happy with the decision.
Piyush Jagtap, a student from Fergusson college said, “Many of us would get free from our tuition classes at around 8pm, and we were missing spending time at the garden due to restrictions. Most of us would hang out at cafes, but now we all will be back to the garden.”
Kalpana Lokhande,a 50-year-old resident from Kasbapeth said, “My husband and I, had to walk on the footpath of JM road due to the early closure of Chhatrapati Sambhaji garden in the evening. Many senior citizens will be happy with the move.”
Box
Morning: 6am to 11am
Evening: 4pm to 9pm
Number of Gardens in Pune: 210
