PMC fetches 10.15cr after auctioning 473 scrapped vehicles

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) auctioned 473 old vehicles and scrap material and earned a revenue of ₹10.15 crore, said officials of the motor vehicles department. Along with vehicle spare parts, an auction of tyres, high mast poles, cots and abandoned material from the road department is being auctioned. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Jayant Bhosekar, PMC deputy commissioner, motor vehicles department, said that the auction was carried out to phase out old vehicles which had become a liability.

“We have earned ₹10.15 crore from the sale of old vehicles and spares. A portion of the sum earned will be spent on procuring new vehicles,” he said.

The department currently has a fleet of 1,163 vehicles and according to the central government scrap disposal policy rules, there is provision for deregistering vehicles which are over fifteen years.

The vehicle department had stored the scrap vehicles at Gultekdi and Kondhwa depots, said officials.

According to Bhosekar, the efforts to auction the old vehicles and scrap them had been going on for the past two years.

“Initially the work was given to the regional transport office (RTO) department but since it did not make any headway after which online auction was carried out leading to robust earnings,” he said.

The vehicle department further stated that of the total 144 lots to be auctioned, 128 have been sold while the remaining 16 will be put up for sale next week.

Jaymala Dhankikar, activist, said, “We have seen that the PMC has a policy of hiring private operators for supplying the civic body with JCBs and other vehicles and paying huge fees for the same. The PMC must develop its own infrastructure, install equipment and buy vehicles in the larger interests of citizens.”