PMC fines Metro line 3 project 15L for dumping debris on open plot

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has fined the PMRDA Metro Line-3 project ₹15 lakh for illegally dumping debris on an open plot near Balewadi High Street. The civic body issued a notice to the Metro Line-3 (Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar) project on September 18. Mumbai, India - September 12, 2018: Trenches dug and land leveled using mud for construction of car shed near unit 19 Aarey for Metro III project (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ). Environmentalists claim this in violation of Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal stay order on tree felling, debris dumping and land reclamation in Aarey in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

During an inspection, civic officials found trucks unloading large amounts of debris on an open plot. Nearly 50 to 70 truckloads were dumped at the site, said Girish Dapkekar, assistant municipal commissioner of Aundh-Baner ward.

As per a PMC’s circular issued on May 28, 2024, a penalty of ₹25,000 is applicable per truck in such cases. PMC counted 60 trips which amount to a fine of ₹15 lakh.

The Metro project has been directed to deposit the fine at PMC’s Aundh-Baner ward office within two days, and to clear the debris immediately. If the orders are not followed, action will be taken under the Pune Municipal Corporation Act, 1945, civic officials said.

According to a statement released by Metro line-3, their internal investigation confirms that their contractor had properly disposed of all materials related to the project and had not placed them on the adjacent land. “Furthermore, video evidence indicates that vehicles other than those belonging to Metro were involved in the dumping activity,” it stated.