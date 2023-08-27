News / Cities / Pune News / PMC float tenders to run two civic hospitals on PPP

PMC float tenders to run two civic hospitals on PPP

ByVicky Pathare
Aug 27, 2023 12:21 AM IST

As per the PMC officials, both the hospitals will be upgraded to general hospitals and will have specialised doctors

PUNE

The bed capacity at Dalvi Hospital will be increased to 50 beds from 30 beds and Sanjay Gandhi Maternity Home will have 75 beds. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to upgrade facilities at two civic hospitals with the help of private players. The civic body on Wednesday floated tenders to run Dalvi Hospital in Shivajinagar and Sanjay Gandhi Maternity Home in Bopodi on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, said the officials.

As per the PMC officials, both the hospitals will be upgraded to general hospitals and will have specialised doctors. The bed capacity at Dalvi Hospital will be increased to 50 beds from 30 beds and Sanjay Gandhi Maternity Home will have 75 beds. The Dalvi hospital will also have a 10-bed intensive care unit (ICU) facility and a 10-bed dialysis unit. Also, both the hospitals as per the terms of the agreement will have specialised doctors like cardiologists, neurologists, paediatricians, and radiologists amongst others, they said.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer of PMC, said, both the hospitals selected are either unutilised or underutilised.

“The Sanjay Gandhi Hospital currently has no beds and will have 75 beds. The hospitals will have all lab tests and screening facilities. As per the agreement, the private player will run the facility for 30 years. Treatment to patients admitted at both the hospitals will be charged as per the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said currently the civic body has only one general hospital, Kamla Nehru Hospital and with the help of the private players two more general hospitals will be made available for the citizens.

“We have decided to start general as well as speciality services at these hospitals. Given the surge in the city population there is a need to expand healthcare facilities at civic hospitals,” he said.

As per the civic officials, the contractor will be responsible for manpower, machinery and medicines.

There will be no financial assistance from PMC to the contractor. Only the space will be provided by PMC to the private player.

