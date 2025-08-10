PMC floats 1.40 cr. tender for removal of hazardous electric poles in Mohammadwadi-Undri

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally floated a tender worth ₹1.40 crore for removal of the high-tension electric poles obstructing traffic at Kad Nagar Chowk and Tarawade Vasti in the Mohammadwadi and Undri areas. The presence of electric poles in the middle of a major road continues to create chaos and endanger lives, also highlighting the lack of coordination among civic departments. (HT PHOTO)

Hindustan Times has been consistently highlighting the issue which has for long posed a safety risk to commuters and residents. Local business-owners and residents have reported numerous accidents, some serious, caused by the poorly planned infrastructure. The presence of electric poles in the middle of a major road continues to create chaos and endanger lives, also highlighting the lack of coordination among civic departments. As such, the PMC’s latest move is seen as long overdue yet crucial for easing vehicular movement and enhancing road safety in the region.

PMC officials in the know confirmed that ₹1.80 crore has been allocated for removal of the poles. A survey conducted by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had identified 10 to 12 such poles as hazardous and warranting immediate removal.

Avinash Kamthe, PMC engineer in charge of roads in the area, said, “The electrical department has been tasked with removing the poles. Once the poles are cleared, the road will be developed properly.”

The Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Development Forum (MURWDF) had been actively raising this issue since 2023. The forum had repeatedly demanded the removal of the poles, which are dangerously positioned in the middle of the road.

Former chief engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar had last year assured residents that the poles would be removed however no action followed. Frustrated residents wondered aloud whether the authorities were waiting for a fatal accident before acting on the matter. So much so that forum members recently met PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, who intervened and directed immediate removal of the poles.

Sunil Koloti, founder-director, MURWDF, said, “It’s a welcome move, but action must begin immediately. Despite road-widening efforts over the past few years, the one-kilometre stretch leading to the chowk remains a hazard zone. Poles still occupy the carriageway, putting lives at risk daily. The PMC must expedite the work and transform this road into a model for the entire city. Citizens are tired of inaction. We appreciate commissioner Ram for his prompt intervention.”

Residents of the area expressed hope that the long-pending work will now move forward and bring much needed relief to the area.