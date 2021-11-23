Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC GB clears Rs2 crore for sculpture of Ram in Ambegaon
pune news

PMC GB clears Rs2 crore for sculpture of Ram in Ambegaon

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s general body, on Monday, approved a Rs2 crore fund to erect a sculpture of Ram in Ambegoan
PMC building in Pune. PMC’s general body, on Monday, approved a Rs2 crore fund to erect a sculpture of Ram in Ambegoan. (HT FILE)
PMC building in Pune. PMC’s general body, on Monday, approved a Rs2 crore fund to erect a sculpture of Ram in Ambegoan. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHTC

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s general body, on Monday, approved a Rs2 crore fund to erect a sculpture of Ram in Ambegoan.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s elected member Varsha Tapkir proposed the sculpture.

Tapkir said, “It is a demand from the citizens. Prabhu Shree Ram is an idol for all. I proposed it from my ward development fund.”

Earlier when the Standing Committee approved the same proposal, opposition parties criticised it, but at the general body meeting it get approved.

Ram sculptures are a noticeable trademark of the ruling BJP in the city. This sculpture in Ambegaon will be the third such statue in the city, after statues at the Ambil odha near Tresure Park, Sahakarnagar, and another one in Kothrud near Raja Mantri garden, all BJP strongholds.

Rs1 crore for development work in Bhima Koregaon

The Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved Rs1 crore for development and gardening at the Jay Stambh in Bhima Koregaon.

Every year on January 1, thousands of people visit Bhima Koregaon.

The Jay Stambh was erected by the British government in 1821 in memory of soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out