Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC gets over Rs215cr collected by stamp and registration dept
pune news

PMC gets over Rs215cr collected by stamp and registration dept

The state government has handed over Rs77.45 crore for January 2022, Rs69 crore for February 2022 and Rs69 crore for March 2022. So, a total of Rs215.45 crore has been given to the PMC
While abolishing the Local Body Tax (LBT), the Maharashtra government had implemented an additional one per cent stamp duty on property registration as compensation for LBT. (HT PHOTO)
While abolishing the Local Body Tax (LBT), the Maharashtra government had implemented an additional one per cent stamp duty on property registration as compensation for LBT. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 05:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The state government has handed over Rs215 crore to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), collected through additional one percentage duty on the stamp and property registrations.

While abolishing the Local Body Tax (LBT), the Maharashtra government had implemented an additional one per cent stamp duty on property registration as compensation for LBT.

PMC officials confirmed that, recently, the state government handed over the amount to the civic body.

The state government has handed over Rs77.45 crore for January 2022, Rs69 crore for February 2022 and Rs69 crore for March 2022. So, a total of Rs215.45 crore has been given to the PMC.

Maharashtra government also handed over Rs78 crore to Pimpri-Chinchwad for the same.

All the municipal corporations had opposed abolishing LBT as they were losing the prime source of revenue and feared they will have to be dependent on the state and central governments.

By abolishing LBT, goods and services tax (GST), a tax on goods and services sold domestically for consumption, has been introduced at pan India level, and local municipal corporations are getting funds as per proportionate.

As the municipal corporations opposed it and raised concerns, the state government introduced one percentage additional surcharge on property registration in their jurisdiction. The stamp and registration department collects these funds and hands them over to the local corporations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out